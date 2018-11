From the section

The Superclasico is known for being colourful, rowdy and electrifying.

The Buenos Aires derby is one of Argentina's fiercest rivalries - and rarely disappoints.

On Saturday, Boca Juniors play River Plate in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final - the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

Here are some memorable moments from previous typically feisty encounters.

Sometimes the players need more than shin pads for protection. In this 2015 game at Boca's legendary La Bombonera stadium, River Plate players made a swift exit via a tunnel of police riot shields after home fans directed pepper spray at them and the game was suspended

When pigs fly... This is the kind of thing you see at a Superclasico. This inflatable Boca Juniors pig was flown during a draw with River Plate in 2012. How did they even get this in the ground?

No paparazzi please! Boca Juniors players mocked their rivals last year by hiding under a white sheet after securing the 2016-17 Argentine Primera Division title

A plastic chicken tied to the fence at La Bombonera may seem insignificant, but 'The Chickens' is a nickname Boca have taunted River Plate with since 1966, when they lost 4-2 to their rivals having been 2-0 up

Defeat in the Superclasico can leave supporters literally climbing the walls - as Boca fans demonstrate after losing 3-1 last year - and the losing manager, on this occasion Guillermo Barros Schelotto, disconsolate

Two red cards, riot police and a goal after 45 seconds... it's just a typical Superclasico. And after all of that, like this game in 2013, it could end in a draw

Can you come with us please? Boca midfielder Fernando Gago had to be escorted off the pitch by riot police in one of 2014's games after getting a straight red card

Fireworks are guaranteed in this fixture... River Plate fans lit the way at the 2017 Supercopa Argentina final against Boca, which they won 2-0. It was their first Supercopa Argentina title

Anything you can do... A Boca fan sets off a colour-co-ordinated firework. His side have won 33 Argentine Primera Division titles - three fewer than River Plate