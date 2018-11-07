Match ends, Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5.
Viktoria Plzen 0-5 Real Madrid: Holders ease to victory in Czech Republic
Real Madrid scored four first-half goals to cruise past Viktoria Plzen and go top of Champions League Group G.
Karim Benzema opened the scoring with his 200th club goal before Casemiro doubled the visitors' advantage.
Benzema then headed a second from close range before Gareth Bale rounded off the half with a left-footed strike.
Madrid were dominate throughout and Toni Kroos added an impressive fifth after the break when he chipped Ales Hruska from inside the area.
Victory for the holders was new manager Santiago Solari's third consecutive win since taking charge, after Julen Lopetegui was sacked last month.
The La Liga side can qualify for the knockout stages with a draw against Roma in their next game, should CSKA Moscow fail to beat Plzen.
Solari does his chances no harm
The current Real Madrid manager has only been in the job three matches after stepping up from the club's B team - Real Madrid Castilla - after Lopetegui's sacking.
He has made a good start with Madrid, winning all of his games so far, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets.
Despite missing the likes of Marcelo and Raphael Varane, the Real defence had little to deal with in Pilsen as the visitors enjoyed 62% possession.
However, Madrid may have found themselves lucky not to go down to 10 men after captain Sergio Ramos escaped punishment when he appeared to raise an elbow in a challenge with Milan Havel, leaving the 24-year-old with a bloody nose.
The club's hierarchy appeared to make it clear when Solari was appointed that it would only be temporary measure, and the new boss will face tougher challenges than the three sides he has played against so far, but he will become increasingly tough to replace if he continues to win matches.
Zinedine Zidane's route to the first team came through the Castilla, and that may just be playing in the back of Real president Florentino Perez's mind.
Line-ups
Viktoria Plzen
- 16Hruska
- 14Reznik
- 2Hejda
- 4Hubnik
- 8Limbersky
- 17Hrosovsky
- 24HavelSubstituted forPetrzelaat 38'minutes
- 6Prochazka
- 25CermákSubstituted forHoravaat 61'minutes
- 10Kopic
- 18ChorySubstituted forReznicekat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 7Horava
- 9Zeman
- 11Petrzela
- 37Reznicek
- 44Pernica
- 90Ekpai
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 6NachoBooked at 53mins
- 4RamosSubstituted forSánchez de Felipeat 59'minutes
- 23Reguilón
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forIscoat 73'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 24Ceballos
- 11Bale
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forPaixão de Oliveira Júniorat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 10Modric
- 15Valverde
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 11,483
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Hand ball by Isco (Real Madrid).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen).
Offside, Viktoria Plzen. David Limbersky tries a through ball, but Jakub Reznicek is caught offside.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Jakub Reznicek replaces Tomas Chory.
Offside, Real Madrid. Álvaro Odriozola tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Limbersky.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Reguilón tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Foul by Javi Sánchez (Real Madrid).
Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Toni Kroos.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).
Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Javi Sánchez (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Delay in match Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.
Offside, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Attempt missed. David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Prochazka.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Tomas Horava replaces Ales Cermák.
Attempt missed. Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Milan Petrzela.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Javi Sánchez replaces Sergio Ramos.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Nacho is caught offside.