Gary Taylor-Fletcher: Ex-Blackpool striker becomes Bangor City manager

Gary Taylor-Fletcher played for Blackpool in the English Premier League

Bangor City have appointed Gary Taylor-Fletcher as their new player-manager.

The former Blackpool striker signed a short-term deal to play for Llandudno on 7 November, where he scored three goals in as many games.

The 37-year-old spent 18 months at Bangor as player and assistant boss under Kevin Nicholson, before the pair left in May 2018.

"I am delighted to be back as manager of Bangor. I am really looking forward to the challenge," he said.

"I will be giving it my all once again to ensure that we are prepared as a team for every game and I will also be back on the pitch if and when I am needed.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Llandudno even though results haven't been what was needed, the players and fans need to stay positive and I'm certain Iwan (Llandudno manager Williams) and the players can pull through and turn this season around.

"Going back to Bangor as manager again was something I couldn't turn down and I would like to thank Iwan and the chairman for their understanding at this time."

Nicholson and Taylor-Fletcher led the Citizens to second place in the Welsh Premier League last season, but the club was later relegated to the Huws Gray Alliance after failing to obtain a domestic licence.

Stephen Vaughan Jr has been in interim charge but left the club last week to join Maltese Premier League club Mosta FC as assistant-manager.

Taylor-Fletcher's first game in charge of the Citizens will be Friday's trip to Rhyl.