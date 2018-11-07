Unai Emery praised by Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi for coaching style

Arsenal have won 12 and drew two of their past 14 matches in all competitions

Arsenal manager Unai Emery's "good mix" between freedom and discipline is behind the club's 14-game unbeaten run, says Gunners defender Shkodran Mustafi.

Emery, 47, lost his opening two matches since replacing former manager Arsene Wenger in the summer, but has not suffered a defeat since 18 August.

"He's someone who really know what he wants from each player," said Mustafi.

"He tells you exactly what he wants you to do, but gives you freedom to expose your talent."

Wenger left the club in the summer after 22 years in charge and was replaced by former Sevilla and Paris St-Germain boss Emery.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 at home by champions Manchester City in their opening competitive game under the Spaniard before losing 3-2 at Chelsea in their second match.

However, they have not lost since, are fifth in the Premier League, have won all three of their Europa League games and are into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

"I feel there's a good mix between discipline and freedom," added the German, who has featured in all of Arsenal's 11 Premier League matches, including the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday.

"We try to work as a team, building up from the back. When we don't have it, we press and defend from the front.

"When we have the ball, we're all offensive players. When we lose the ball, we're all defensive players. Against Liverpool, it was the first game where we came out from the first minute and were everywhere until the 90th."