Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder "very positive" over new contract

Ryan Christie was involved in all three Celtic goals as they brushed Hearts aside in their League Cup semi-final

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie says talks on a new contract have been "very positive" and that he's "hoping to get something sorted soon".

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in his last three games, including a major role in the champions' League Cup semi-final win over Hearts.

Christie joined Celtic in a four-year deal in 2015, but has spent the past three seasons on loan, first with Inverness Caley Thistle, then Aberdeen.

His contract runs out in the summer.

Manager Brendan Rodgers recently described Christie as "brilliant" and a "much better player" after his two seasons on loan at Pittodrie, in which he helped the Dons to back-to-back second-place Premiership finishes.

He was named in Scotland head coach Alex McLeish's latest squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Albania and Israel.

More to follow.