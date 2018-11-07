Everton Ladies: Head coach Andy Spence sacked with club bottom of Women's Super League

Andy Spence was reappointed as Everton Ladies boss in December 2015, just six months after he left the job for the first time

Everton have sacked head coach Andy Spence with the Women's Super League club winless and bottom of the table.

Spence's second stint in charge of the club came to an end three days after they were beaten by Yeovil, who won for the first time in 41 games.

Everton finished second from bottom last season, having been reinstated to the top flight following the financial collapse of Notts County.

Goalkeeper coach Jennifer Herst has been named as interim replacement.

In a statement, Everton said they are keen to make name a permanent replacement "as soon as possible".

Sunday's defeat by fellow strugglers Yeovil left Everton as the only only winless side in the WSL, having picked up just two draws from the opening six league games of the season.

Their only victory of campaign to date came against Reading in the Continental Cup in September.