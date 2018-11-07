Fiorentina's Bryan Dabo is left out of Burkina Faso squad

Fiorentina's Bryan Dabo has been part of the Burkina Faso squad for all their international matches in 2018

Fiorentina's Bryan Dabo has been left out of the Burkina Faso squad to face Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte did not explain Dabo's omission from the 24-man for the Group I encounter in Luanda on 18 November.

Dabo has been part of the Stallions squad for their last three qualifiers against Mauritania and the double-header with Botswana.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has so far made ten appearances in the Serie A this season.

Belgium-based foward Banou Diawara who scored against Botswana at home last month, and Aristide Bance both miss out through injury.

Adama Guira, who plays his club football in Denmark, has been recalled for the first time since he came on as a substitute in a 2-0 friendly win over Guinea Bissau in February.

Regular faces Johanthan Pitroipa, Koffi Hervé, Bakary Koné and Charles Kaboré and the Traore brothers Alain and Bertrand, are all retained.

Burkina Faso beat Angola 3-1 in their opening fixture of the qualifiers last June in Ouagadougou.

Mauritania are top of Group I with nine points while Burkina Faso have seven points followed by Angola with six points and Botswana, who are out of contention, have just one point.

Burkina Faso squad:

Goalkeepers: Sanou Germais (Beauvais, France), Harve Kouakou Koffi (Lille, France), Aboubacar Sawadogo (Al Najoom, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Edmond Tapsoba (Guimaraes, Portugal), Issouf Dayo (Berkane, Morocco), Steeve Farid Yago (Toulouse, France), Bakary Kone (Ankaragucu, Turkey), Patrick Malo (Asec, Ivory Coast), Yacouba Coulibaly (Le Harve, France), Jean Noel Lingani (Horoya, Guinea)

Midfielders: Blati Toure (Cordoba, Spain), Charles Kabore (Krasnodar, Russia), Sanogo Zakaria (TSV Hartberg, Austria), Cyrille Bayala (Lens, France), Razack Traore (Konyaspor, Turkey), Adama Guira (AGF, Denmark), Souleymane Sawadogo (Levadiakos, Greece), Djibril Cheick Ouattara (ASFB, Burkina Faso)

Forwards: Alain Trore (Berkane, Morocco), Ahmed Toure (Asec, Ivory Coast), Bertrand Traore (Lyon, France), Jonathan Pitroipa (Paris FC, France), Abou Ouattara (Mechelen, Belgium), Souleymane Kouanda (Asec, Ivory Coast)