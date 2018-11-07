Inter Miami: David Beckham MLS franchise wins vote on stadium plans

David Beckham and new Inter Miami crest
The Inter Miami crest features two great blue herons - birds native to south Florida

David Beckham's hopes of building a new stadium for his Inter Miami franchise in the MLS moved a step closer to being realised after a vote by residents.

About 60% of the city's voters opted to allow the club to negotiate to build on a 73-acre site that is currently a council-owned golf course.

The complex would house a stadium, shopping mall, hotel and public park.

Beckham's group now has to get the backing of four of the city's five commissioners.

"I need to say a big thanks to the fans who have stuck by us," said former England captain Beckham.

"Today is an exciting day. We have had a dream of bringing a team to this great city. We want to create a legacy, something our children will aspire to.

"But we also want to win. I am not coming here just to have a pretty team. Winning championships [is] important to me."

Inter Miami are scheduled to make their MLS debut in 2020 after being awarded an expansion contact in January.

