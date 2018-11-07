James McFadden: Scotland assistant says it's 'now or never' in Nations League

Scotland face two crucial Nations League matches this month

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Scotland must grab what could be a "last chance" in their final two Nations League group games, says assistant coach James McFadden.

Alex McLeish has named a 23-man squad for this month's double-header against Albania and current League C Group 1 leaders Israel.

The Scots trail Israel, who have played a game more, by three points.

"It is now or never because if we don't win the two games, then we don't win the group," said McFadden.

"If we win the two games then we win the group and it's as simple as that. It's in our own hands and we're happy about that.

"You never know when it's your last chance. You turn up, you need to make sure that you're ready to give everything you've got because you don't know when it's going to end. That's the advice - grab it.

"It's a great opportunity to go and win a game against two sides we've played before. We were disappointed over in Israel - we understand that - but we're up against two teams we feel we should be beating so there's nothing to fear for us."

'The challenge is there to be heroes'

The loss in Israel last month followed an opening win over Albania in September. The return match with Albania in Shkoder is next for McLeish's side on 17 November before Israel visit Hampden three days later.

"We go in there with hope and expectation that we can go and win the game and I'm looking forward to it," added McFadden.

"I think it's important the players are looking forward to it. I don't think they should be looking and saying, 'there's pressure'. Of course, there's pressure on the game but don't be fearful of it.

"Meet it and accept the challenge of going and winning the two games, winning the group and setting us up for the play-offs going into the [Euro 2020] qualifying campaign as well.

"The challenge is there for guys to go and score goals, to be match winners, to be heroes and we believe that the group we've got are the right mix for that."