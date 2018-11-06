Leicester City: Alan Shearer only picks Foxes players in Team of the Week

BBC MOTD pundit Alan Shearer says he would have included Chelsea Alvaro Morata among others but made an "exception" for the Leicester players

Alan Shearer has named only Leicester City players in his Premier League Team of the Week.

Shearer, 48, said the players deserved "huge credit" for playing days after the club's owner and four others died in a helicopter crash.

"To play in such terrible circumstances and to then go on and get a win at Cardiff in tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, is worthy of my team of the week, " he wrote on Instagram.

The Foxes beat Cardiff 1-0 on Saturday.

Former Newcastle and England striker Shearer also said that the Foxes' "spirit" and "solidarity"- where Demarai Gray's goal sparked emotional celebrations - reminded him of their "fairytale" Premier League title win in 2015/16.

Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Week: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Wes Morgan, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Marc Albrighton, Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy.