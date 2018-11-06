Scotland: Nicola Docherty replaces Emma Mitchell in squad to face US

Nicola Docherty (right) helped Glasgow City reach the last 16 of this season's Women's Champions League

Glasgow City defender Nicola Docherty has been called up to the Scotland squad for next week's friendly with United States.

Docherty, 26, who has 11 senior international caps, joins the squad as Arsenal's Emma Mitchell, 26, withdraws through injury.

Shelley Kerr's Scots take on the world champions in Paisley next Tuesday.

Both sides will feature at next year's Women's World Cup and it will be a first appearance for Scotland.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jenny Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Canberra United on loan from Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (ACF Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Zoe Ness (Durham United), Jane Ross (West Ham United)