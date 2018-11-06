Jay Fulton: Midfielder signs new Swansea City contract

Jay Fulton has made two appearances for Scotland's Under-21s

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton has signed a new contract that keeps him at the Liberty Stadium until 2021.

The 24-year-old's previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season and had been linked with an exit from the Championship club in the summer.

Having become a regular under manager Graham Potter, the Scot says his appearances this year have justified the decision to remain in South Wales.

"I always wanted to stay but we had to see what the club wanted," said Fulton.

"A lot of players left after we got relegated, but I always wanted to stay because I felt if I got the chance I could make an impression here.

"There was some unfinished business for me.

"I've had to wait for this opportunity - to get the games I have so far this season.

"Now I've had the chance it's down to me not to let the opportunity go."

Fulton joined Swansea from Falkirk in January 2014 and has made 37 appearances, 12 of which have come this season following Potter's arrival.

He has also scored twice this term, and added: "I am delighted to get the contract done.

"There has been some talk since the start of the season about it and, the way things have gone this season, I am happy here.

"I am getting the game-time I have been looking for and the team are going well.

"I have been here for a while now without really cementing a place in the team.

"This season I have got the minutes on the pitch and I feel like I have helped the team.

"This contract means I will be here for another year, and it will also give me extra confidence every time I step on to the pitch."