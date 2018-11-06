Checkatrade Trophy: Northampton Town beat Fulham U21 to reach last 32

Aaron Pierre has scored four goals for Northampton Town so far this season

Northampton Town sealed their place in the Checkatrade Trophy last 32 as they beat Fulham Under-21s 2-0 at Sixfields.

Needing to win by two or more goals to go through, Aaron Pierre and Sam Hoskins ensured a second-placed finish in the Southern Group F table.

Initial group leaders Wycombe failed to qualify meanwhile, as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Oxford United.

Barnsley progressed after their 1-1 draw against Everton U21 as Adam Davies saved twice in their 4-2 penalty win.

The Tykes broke the deadlock against Everton through Ryan Hedges but Bassala Sambou restored parity for the visitors to send it to penalties and Barnsley's eventual bonus-point win.

After a goalless first half against West Bromwich Albion U21, Jordan Clark's cool solo finish put Accrington into the lead before Nick Clayton-Phillips replied for the Baggies.

However, Ross Sykes headed a dramatic late winner for Stanley in the 92nd minute to guarantee their place in the next round of the tournament.

Dons progress

AFC Wimbledon took an early lead against Stevenage through Kwesi Appiah before Anthony Wordsworth added a second just before the half-hour mark.

Tyler Garratt scored from a wayward header while Alfie Egan's long range strike wrapped up the win and a last 32 place for the Dons in the second half.

In an entertaining first half at Sincil Bank, Wolves U21 went a goal down to Lincoln when Matt Green found the net before Benny Ashley-Seal's leveller, but Green added a second soon after.

Wolves equalised again just before the break, this time through Ryan Giles, to send it to penalties - which they won 5-4.

Shaun Donnellan's finish gave Yeovil an early advantage against West Ham United U21 and Tunji Akinola then put the ball into his own net as the Glovers went 2-0 ahead.

Tom James' free-kick from 25 yards out midway through the second half put Town three goals to the good, and on loan Middlesbrough defender Enes Mahmutovic found their fourth.