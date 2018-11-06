Champions League - Group D
Schalke20:00Galatasaray
Venue: VELTINS-Arena, Germany

FC Schalke 04 v Galatasaray

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 17Stambouli
  • 26Sané
  • 5Nastasic
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 25Harit
  • 13Rudy
  • 7Uth
  • 28Schöpf
  • 36Embolo
  • 19Burgstaller

Substitutes

  • 1Fährmann
  • 2McKennie
  • 8Serdar
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 22Skrzybski
  • 29Naldo

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 14Linnes
  • 43Kabak
  • 4Aziz
  • 2Ferreira Filho
  • 10Belhanda
  • 15Donk
  • 17B Ndiaye
  • 21Onyekuru
  • 11Gümüs
  • 7Mendes Rodrigues

Substitutes

  • 3Pereira Roque
  • 5Calik
  • 8Inan
  • 13Cipe
  • 19Bayram
  • 88Celik
  • 89Feghouli
Referee:
William Collum

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund33008089
2Atl Madrid320156-16
3Club Brugge41125504
4Monaco401329-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona330010289
2Inter Milan32014406
3Tottenham301258-31
4PSV Eindhoven301238-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool42027526
2Napoli31203215
3PSG311110644
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto32105237
2Schalke31202115
3Galatasaray31113124
4Lokomotiv Moscow300317-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you