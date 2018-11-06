FC Schalke 04 v Galatasaray
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Schalke
- 35Nübel
- 17Stambouli
- 26Sané
- 5Nastasic
- 18Caligiuri
- 25Harit
- 13Rudy
- 7Uth
- 28Schöpf
- 36Embolo
- 19Burgstaller
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 2McKennie
- 8Serdar
- 10Bentaleb
- 11Konoplyanka
- 22Skrzybski
- 29Naldo
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 14Linnes
- 43Kabak
- 4Aziz
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 10Belhanda
- 15Donk
- 17B Ndiaye
- 21Onyekuru
- 11Gümüs
- 7Mendes Rodrigues
Substitutes
- 3Pereira Roque
- 5Calik
- 8Inan
- 13Cipe
- 19Bayram
- 88Celik
- 89Feghouli
- Referee:
- William Collum