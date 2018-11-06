Lewis Morgan: Celtic winger wants to 'get settled' after just one start

Lewis Morgan (right) has featured mainly as a substitute this season

Europa League: Celtic v RB Leipzig Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 8 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Lewis Morgan has no plans to go out on loan from Celtic despite struggling for game-time with the Scottish champions.

The former St Mirren winger, 22, has started only one game this season and appeared as a substitute eight times.

Celtic are a point behind Premiership leaders Hearts with a game in hand.

"People forget that I was on loan at St Mirren last season for six months," said Morgan, who joined Celtic in January and immediately rejoined the Buddies on loan.

"I'm 22 now and I want to get settled and I've got confidence in myself that I can add something here."

Morgan praised team-mate Ryan Christie for his current run of form, with the attacking midfielder retaining his place in the Scotland squad after scoring three goals in as many games.

Christie, 23, spent a season-and-a-half on loan at Aberdeen prior to this season but is now making an impact at the club he first joined in 2015.

"He has been great and he has really helped and been one of the pivotal players in the run we are on," Morgan said.

"He has come in and taken his chance and been great. He has added goals to his game and fully deserves to be in there. I know what a top player he is.

"I just need to make sure I can make as positive an impact as he did and I'm sure I've got the confidence to do that."

'Celtic can go toe-to-toe with Leipzig'

Morgan's only start for Celtic came against Thursday night's Europa League opponents RB Leipzig - a 2-0 defeat in Germany last month.

The sides meet again in the fourth round of Group B fixtures, with Celtic three points off Leipzig and six behind leaders Salzburg, though three points above winless Rosenborg.

"They are a top side," added Morgan. "They compete at the top end of the Bundesliga and have been in Europe the last few years. They have some great players but I think we showed on the night and in particular the first period of the game we could go toe-to-toe with them.

"We always knew away games in Europe would be difficult and that the home games would be vital for us. We take a lot of confidence into the game from the last time we played them but also the good run of form we are in at the minute."