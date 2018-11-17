Albania 0-4 Scotland: Alex McLeish's side stroll past 10-man Albania in Nations League

Steven Fletcher (centre) and Ryan Fraser (second right) scored in the first half for Scotland

Scotland thumped 10-man Albania to go level on points with Israel at the top of Nations League Group C1.

Ryan Fraser and James Forrest scored their first goals for Scotland, while a Steven Fletcher penalty was his first goal for his country in over two years.

Albania's chances were not helped by Mergim Mavraj's red card after he headbutted Ryan Christie at 1-0.

A win over Israel on Tuesday at Hampden will see Scotland win the group and seize a play-off spot.

And, with that, they would be just two games away from Euro 2020 qualification should they not have already earned it through the qualifying groups which begin next year.

The win in Shkoder lifts the pressure off manager Alex McLeish after last month's defeat in Israel.

Nine call-offs pre-match had left him struggling for options, but his young, energetic side impressed and could have won by more.

'Scotland a joy to watch'

It was not a must-win in terms of Scotland's chances of topping Group C1, but for confidence in McLeish's reign a result and a performance was badly needed.

In an error-strewn opening from both sides, it was the visitors who looked the more dangerous. McLeish had set out his stall with an attacking line-up, and blue shirts swarmed over Albania's backline, pressing high.

It paid off when Ryan Christie nicked possession on the edge of the box, touched the ball to Fraser who dropped the shoulder and finished into the far corner on his right foot.

Christie was again in the thick of the action as the game took another turn towards the visitors. Albanian captain Mavraj appeared to lurch his head towards the Celtic forward. Referee Vladislav Bezborodov, who was in the process of booking Mavraj for a foul on Forrest, got word in his earpiece and duly reached for the red card to reduce Albania to 10 men.

At times, Scotland were a joy to watch, a glimpse into the fearless young side that McLeish is desperate to see on the big stage. Albania struggled to handle the trio of Fraser, Christie and Forrest. Callum McGregor controlled the midfield.

Before the half-time whistle, Scotland were 2-0 ahead. Rey Manaj was adjudged to have handled a Stuart Armstrong free-kick. It was harsh, the ball was hit straight at him as he jumped in the wall.

Fletcher, making his first Scotland start in over two years, and in his first appearance in the dark blue in 13 months, stepped up and stroked the penalty past goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Any time Albania played a high line, Scotland pounced. Christie's threaded through ball allowed Forrest to put on the after burners, and he added a third after the break.

It was night and day from the disappointing display in Haifa last month. And Scotland were still not done.

On his 25th appearance, Forrest had already scored his first goal. But his second showed what a top player the Celtic winger has now become; collecting Fraser's pass, knocking the ball up with his right foot, and thumping in a volley with his left.

Scotland have done the first part of the job, and now a win over Israel at Hampden will complete the first assignment of winning their Nations League group ahead of the draw in two weeks for the Euro 2020 qualifying groups.