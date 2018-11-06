Celtic's Daniel Arzani ruled out until next season with ACL injury

Arzani was playing his first game for Celtic when he sustained the injury against Dundee

Celtic winger Daniel Arzani has suffered a knee ligament injury that will rule him out until next season.

The Australian, 19, made his first appearance against Dundee last Wednesday, after arriving from Manchester City on a two-year loan.

Final scans confirmed Brendan Rodgers' fears of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"Unfortunately I will need an ACL op, ruling me out till next season," Arzani tweeted.

"This is a tough time for me but also a chance to improve and come out of this better than ever."

Manager Rodgers is also resigned to losing the services of midfielder Eboue Kouassi for the remainder of the season.

The Ivorian, 20, damaged his ACL in Celtic's League Cup semi-final win over Hearts at Murrayfield.

"It's hugely disappointing for both boys because they have been on the sidelines working their way through and in the last week they have been given opportunities, and both [injuries] are innocuous really," Rodgers said.

"Daniel's was a twist where his studs stayed in the grass and twisted his knee."