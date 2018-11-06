Captain Seamus Coleman and Robbie Brady return to Republic squad

Coleman missed the Republic's double header in October, which included a defeat at home by Wales

Captain Seamus Coleman and winger Robbie Brady are back in the Republic of Ireland squad for the friendly against Northern Ireland and Nations League clash with Denmark.

West Ham's Declan Rice is not included in the 36-man provisional squad amid claims he is ready to opt for England.

There are first senior call-ups for Caoimhin Kelleher, Jimmy Dunne, Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi.

The Republic play Northern Ireland in a home friendly on 15 November.

Manager Martin O'Neill's men then travel to play Denmark on 19 November in their fourth Nations League outing, having lost two and drawn one of their opening games in the competition.

Glenn Whelan will be handed the captain's armband against Northern Ireland

Aston Villa midfielder Glenn Whelan will captain the side against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium for what will be his 85th senior appearance, but will not be part of the squad for the Denmark game.

Burnley's Stephen Ward is ruled out with a knee injury while clubmate Jonathan Walters, currently on loan at Ipswich, is unavailable because of an Achilles problem.

Coleman and Brady missed October's Nations League draw with Denmark and defeat by Wales through injury.

Kelleher (Liverpool) previously trained with the squad in Wales following the first Nations League game in Cardiff, while Dunne (Hearts) and Manning (Rotherham United) were recently involved in Noel King's Under-21 squad.

Obafemi is an Under-19 international who has made two Premier League appearances for Southampton so far this season.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Doyle (Hearts), Kelleher (Liverpool), McDermott (Kristiansund BK).

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Christie (Fulham), Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Keogh (Derby County), Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Clark (Newcastle United), Long (Burnley), Dunne (Hearts*), Egan, Stevens (both Sheffield United), Lenihan, Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Cunningham (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Brady, Hendrick (both Burnley), Arter (Cardiff City), Hourihane, Whelan (Aston Villa), Meyler (Reading), Browne (Preston North End), Williams (Millwall), Towell, Manning (Rotherham United), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McClean (Stoke City).

Forwards: Long, Obafemi (both Southampton), Hogan (Aston Villa), Maguire, Robinson (both Preston North End), O'Brien (Millwall), Curtis (Portsmouth).