Name the team when Spurs played PSV in 2008

PSV players celebrate beating Spurs in 2008

Tottenham face PSV in the Champions League on Tuesday in desperate need of a win to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Spurs are third in Group B with one point and will be eliminated should they lose at Wembley and Inter Milan beat Barcelona.

Dutch side PSV have been responsible for Tottenham's exit from a major European competition in the past, beating them on penalties to knock them out of the Uefa Cup in 2007-08.

But can you name the Spurs side that started the second leg of the last-16 tie between the sides and also the man who managed the north London club that night?

You have three minutes...