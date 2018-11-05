Name the team when Spurs played PSV in 2008
Tottenham face PSV in the Champions League on Tuesday in desperate need of a win to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.
Spurs are third in Group B with one point and will be eliminated should they lose at Wembley and Inter Milan beat Barcelona.
Dutch side PSV have been responsible for Tottenham's exit from a major European competition in the past, beating them on penalties to knock them out of the Uefa Cup in 2007-08.
But can you name the Spurs side that started the second leg of the last-16 tie between the sides and also the man who managed the north London club that night?
You have three minutes...
Can you name Spurs starting XI and manager from penalties loss to PSV in March 2008?
|Position and nationality
|Player