Europa League - Group G
Spartak Moscow4Rangers3

Spartak Moscow 4-3 Rangers: 11-game unbeaten Europa League run ends

By Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland in Moscow

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is left disappointed as Spartak Moscow celebrate
Alfredo Morelos (left) was denied by an offside flag at 3-2 to Rangers

Two goals in a minute gave Spartak Moscow a thrilling win that ended Rangers' 11-game unbeaten run in the Europa League this season.

Rangers had taken the lead three times in the first half through Roman Eremenko's own goal and fine strikes by Daniel Candeias and Glenn Middleton.

But they were pegged back by Lorenzo Melgarejo, a Connor Goldson own goal and, after the break, by Luis Adriano.

And Sofiane Hanni's drive deflected off Goldson to give the home side victory.

Steven Gerrard's side were left to rue an offside flag that denied Rangers a 4-2 lead, with TV replays suggesting Alfredo Morelos was onside, and a last-minute James Tavernier effort off a post.

It means that the Russians, who drew 0-0 at Ibrox last month but whose poor domestic form has continued under caretaker boss Raul Riancho, leapfrog Rangers into second place in Group G thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Villarreal, who drew 0-0 at Rapid Vienna, now lead the section by a point - but only two points separate all four sides with two fixtures remaining.

Sides meet in Moscow bearing gifts

Rangers' terrific away form in Europe has been built on a solid defence - just three goals conceded in the five games on the road before Thursday.

However, the art of defending appeared to have been abandoned by both teams as they crossed the white line.

Spartak had limited Rangers to very few opportunities in the goalless draw at Ibrox but gave an early indication they would be more generous as Eremenko turned Middleton's corner into his own net.

Riancho had made it clear pre-match that only a win would do for his side and they quickly began to show their offensive abilities far exceeded their defensive ones.

Indeed, their centre-back and captain, Salvatore Bocchetti, twice went close before Melgarejo drew the home side level with a diving header from a mesmerising Ivelin Popov cross.

Spartak's defensive frailties were again laid bare as Jon Flanagan sent a ball through the middle and Candeias, with no defenders in sight, pirouetted before slotting past goalkeeper Aleksandr Maksimenko.

Again, though, Rangers could not hold the lead. Flanagan let Nikolai Rasskazov run off him to latch on to Popov's slide-rule pass and, when the cross came in, Goldson sliced it wildly with his right foot past the bemused Allan McGregor.

Spartak had not finished supplying their own gifts and Morelos was able to squeeze the ball through to Middleton to hammer past the goalkeeper for a half-time lead that could have been more emphatic had the Colombian not had a strike ruled out for offside.

McGregor was immense once more for Rangers - and he had to be given what was going on in front of him.

He saved well from Hanni twice but could do nothing after the rebound from the midfielder's second effort was headed in by Adriano.

Worse quickly followed as Hanni picked up possession from the restart and fired in a shot that took a wicked deflection off Goldson and looped over McGregor.

Rangers did not trouble the shaky Spartak rearguard until the final seconds when Tavernier hit a post, but the Russians could have been further ahead by that point as Bocchetti hit the bar with a header and forced another great save from McGregor on the rebound, while Goldson appeared to have capped a nightmare performance by conceding a penalty that was not given.

Rotation turns group table on head - analysis

Rangers' James Tavernier is denied by a post
Rangers captain James Tavernier was denied by a post in stoppage-time

This was a sore one for Gerrard to take. The Glasgow side's manager will surely be furious at taking nothing from a match they led on three occasions.

This is a blow to Rangers' hopes of qualifying but far from the death knell.

Both of their remaining matches - at home to Villarreal and away at Rapid Vienna - are winnable, but only if Rangers can vastly improve defensively.

Gerrard again tinkered with his central defence for this match - replacing Joe Worrall with Nikola Katic. Although the Croat had formed a solid-looking partnership at the start of the season, he and Goldson looked vulnerable all evening.

Few successful sides are built upon a rotation policy in such an important area of the field.

This was one that got away for Rangers and it is a harsh lesson that must be learned quickly.

Line-ups

Spartak Moscow

  • 98Maksimenko
  • 92RasskazovBooked at 28mins
  • 29Kutepov
  • 16BocchettiBooked at 63mins
  • 25MelgarejoBooked at 76mins
  • 26EremenkoSubstituted forGlushakovat 60'minutes
  • 11Lucas MartinsBooked at 30mins
  • 47Zobnin
  • 71PopovBooked at 15minsSubstituted forTimofeevat 71'minutes
  • 12De Souza da SilvaSubstituted forMendes Andradeat 82'minutes
  • 94Hanni

Substitutes

  • 8Glushakov
  • 9Mendes Andrade
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 27Lomovitskiy
  • 32Rebrov
  • 38Eshchenko
  • 40Timofeev

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 19Katic
  • 15FlanaganSubstituted forHallidayat 82'minutes
  • 23CoulibalyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGrezdaat 82'minutes
  • 10EjariaSubstituted forMcAuleyat 90+4'minutes
  • 21Candeias
  • 37Arfield
  • 40Middleton
  • 20MorelosBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 13Foderingham
  • 16Halliday
  • 17McCrorie
  • 34Worrall
  • 35Grezda
  • 36McAuley
Referee:
Ivan Bebek

Match Stats

Home TeamSpartak MoscowAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Spartak Moscow 4, Rangers 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Spartak Moscow 4, Rangers 3.

Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Gareth McAuley replaces Ovie Ejaria.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Artem Timofeev.

James Tavernier (Rangers) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Glenn Middleton with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Artem Timofeev.

Attempt blocked. Ovie Ejaria (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Salvatore Bocchetti (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Sofiane Hanni (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ovie Ejaria (Rangers).

Foul by Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow).

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by James Tavernier.

Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Ovie Ejaria (Rangers).

Foul by Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow).

Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Daniel Candeias (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Andy Halliday replaces Jon Flanagan.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Eros Grezda replaces Lassana Coulibaly.

Substitution

Substitution, Spartak Moscow. Zé Luís replaces Luiz Adriano.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Melgarejo (Spartak Moscow) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fernando with a cross following a corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nikola Katic (Rangers) because of an injury.

Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

Attempt missed. Fernando (Spartak Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Salvatore Bocchetti (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Salvatore Bocchetti (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Booking

Lorenzo Melgarejo (Spartak Moscow) is shown the yellow card.

Lorenzo Melgarejo (Spartak Moscow) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by Nikolai Rasskazov (Spartak Moscow).

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Lassana Coulibaly.

Attempt blocked. Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th November 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zürich431052310
2B Leverkusen42119727
3Ludogorets402235-22
4AEK Larnaca402236-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg4400123912
2RB Leipzig42027526
3Celtic420235-26
4Rosenborg4004110-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg42114317
2Slavia Prague42112117
3FC Copenhagen41213305
4Bordeaux410335-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb4400102812
2Fenerbahçe42117617
3Spartak Trnava410326-43
4Anderlecht401327-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal431082610
2Sporting42114227
3Vorskla Poltava410347-33
4FK Qarabag410316-53

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis431061510
2Olympiakos42117347
3AC Milan42025416
4F91 Dudelange4004010-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal413010556
2Spartak Moscow412178-15
3Rangers41218715
4Rapid Vienna411238-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt4400114712
2Lazio43018719
3Marseille401359-41
4Apollon Limassol401359-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk42118627
2Sarpsborg 0841216605
3Malmö FF41214405
4Besiktas411268-24

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar43016429
2Sevilla4301155109
3Standard Liege420269-36
4Akhisarspor4004312-90

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana42207438
2Dynamo Kiev42209638
3Rennes410348-43
4FK Jablonec402257-22

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea440061512
2MOL Vidi42023306
3PAOK Salonika410345-13
4BATE Borisov410348-43
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC