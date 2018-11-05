Slavisa Jokanovic: Fulham future outside of my control, says manager

Slavisa Jokanovic was appointed Fulham manager in December 2015 and led them to promotion last season

Slavisa Jokanovic says his future as Fulham boss is "outside of my control" after defeat at Huddersfield left them bottom of the Premier League.

The club have five points from 11 games, having conceded 29 goals, although last week reports stated Fulham owner Shahid Khan was willing to give the Serb more time.

"I'll follow my plan and I must find the solution," he told BBC Sport.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah's 29th-minute own goal separated the two sides.

Jokanovic added: "I know in this kind of situation many things can happen, but it is outside of my control.

"Other people, if they need to say something, they can use some words."

Fulham managed seven efforts on goal against the Terriers, but only one on target. German midfielder Andre Schurrle did find the net, but Aleksandar Mitrovic was judged to be offside in the build-up.

But it is at the other end where there are concerns. No side has ever conceded more goals at this stage of a Premier League season, and Fulham are the only side in the division yet to keep a clean sheet.

"They must fight - this is a tough competition," Jokanovic continued.

"There are 27 games ahead of us. We didn't show a positive reaction against Huddersfield - we must be brave and look for improvement. At the moment it is not enough at this level and it's in our hands.

"We know we can play better, show more intensity, be more solid and win the game."

He added: "My players had some words after the game between themselves, but it's a little bit late.

"We had the opportunity to do our talking [on the pitch] between 8 o'clock and 10 o'clock and we didn't talk with enough personality, power or quality."

The Cottagers are at third-place Liverpool next Sunday and host fellow strugglers Southampton at the end of the month. They then have matches against Chelsea and Manchester United in the early part of December.