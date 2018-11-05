Champions League: Wembley pitch to be inspected before Tottenham-PSV

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City: Pochettino blames pitch for Lamela late miss

Uefa will inspect the Wembley pitch on Monday after criticism of the surface following last week's game between Tottenham and Manchester City.

That match - which City won 1-0 - was less than 24 hours after an NFL game on the same pitch, and gridiron markings and wear and tear were clearly visible.

Tottenham host PSV Eindhoven at the national stadium in the Champions League at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A 'specialist pitch expert' and the referee will carry out the inspection.

Meanwhile, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has addressed fans' frustrations with the overrunning construction work on the new stadium.

The Argentine has praised the "patience" of supporters, with the new stadium now not set to open until at least January 2019.

He said: "We cannot ask more from them. We, the club, [chairman] Daniel [Levy] we feel sorry for them. Of course, we all expected to be in the new stadium in this period. We can only be grateful as to be at Wembley for them is tougher than it is for us.

"We hope we can pay back all the effort by winning tomorrow. It's the only way we can repay them."