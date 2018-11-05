Gareth Bale: Wales boss Ryan Giggs backs forward under pressure at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is Wales' record goal scorer with 30 after overtaking Ian Rush's record

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he has no Nations League concerns over Gareth Bale despite the forward's problems at Real Madrid.

Bale was whistled off at the Bernabeu by sections of the Real support on Saturday as he was substituted in the 2-0 league win against Real Valladolid.

Bale has gone seven games without a goal, but Giggs says he has no issues.

"We are talking about a world-class player who never lets his country down," said Giggs.

Former Real striker Jorge Valdano last week ramped up the pressure on the Welshman by claiming Bale's £85.3 million transfer fee had "created this illusion he's some sort of world superstar".

Bale missed last month's high-profile friendly defeat to Spain and the Nations League victory against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin because of muscle fatigue.

Giggs has named Bale in his 26-man squad for the Nations League decider against Denmark on November 16 and the friendly in Albania four days later.

"We've got one more (Real) game to go before the weekend, but hopefully he will be meeting up with us on Sunday," said Giggs.

Aaron Ramsey made his senior Wales debut against Denmark in November 2008

"He's been five years at Madrid. I had it at United, he's under that scrutiny all the time.

"He's used to it, but I know he can't wait to join up with the lads and be part of it.

"Being at such a big club like Real Madrid he has seen it all. He is a brilliant player and one we want to see with us in the squad."

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey also return after missing missed the win in Ireland after his wife gave birth to twin boys.

Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after a contract extension was withdrawn by the Premier League club.

"I expect him to come fit, firing and wanting to play as he always does," said Giggs.

"He's a quality player and he'd fit into the majority of teams around Europe so no surprise when he does get linked with good teams and good clubs.