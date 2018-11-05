Ben Strevens: Eastleigh name interim boss as permanent manager

Ben Strevens lost just one game as temporary manager of Eastleigh

National League Eastleigh have named Ben Strevens as their new manager, following one defeat in five games in interim change.

Strevens, 38, replaces Andy Hessenthaler, who took the manager post at Dover Athletic last month.

The Spitfires won two games, and drew against promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient and Salford, with the Aldershot loss the only blemish under Strevens.

"It's the boys who got me this job and opportunity," Strevens said.

"I just want to carry on the good work and keep improving."