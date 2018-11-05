Wales call up Anderlecht defender James Lawrence and Swansea's Daniel James

James Lawrence joined Anderlecht from Slovakian club AS Trencin in August, 2018 for a £405,000 fee

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Anderlecht defender James Lawrence has been called up by Wales for the games against Denmark and Albania.

Henley-on-Thames born Lawrence, 26, was a youngster with Arsenal and QPR and joined Anderlecht in August 2018.

Wales Under-21 winger James earns a call up after impressive displays for Swansea.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have been included after missing October's win over the Republic of Ireland.

Real Madrid forward Bale was absent for October's friendly defeat by Spain and the Nations League win in the Republic of Ireland through injury.

Arsenal midfielder Ramsey featured against Spain but missed the win in Ireland after his wife gave birth to twin boys.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is not included as he will be suspended for the Nations League game against Denmark in Cardiff on 16 November.

Left-back Neil Taylor of Aston Villa is recalled to the squad after being left out for October's games.

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett returns after pulling out of the last squad due to injury as does Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, who missed the win in Ireland.

Ryan Giggs' side also travel to Albania for a friendly in Elbasan on Tuesday, 20 November.

Wales squad: Hennessey, Ward; Davies, C Roberts, Gunter, Williams, Chester, Mepham, Ampadu, Lockyer, J Lawrence, Dummett, Taylor, Allen, Smith, Ramsey, King, Thomas, Wilson, Brooks, James, Woodburn, T Lawrence, R Roberts, Vokes, Bale.