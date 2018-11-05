James McClean: FA and Stoke investigating Potters winger's Instagram post

James McClean joined Stoke from fellow Championship team West Brom in the summer

The Football Association and Stoke are investigating a social media post by Potters winger James McClean in which he described some of the Championship club's fans as "uneducated cavemen".

The 29-year-old was abused by a section of the home crowd for not wearing a poppy during Saturday's 0-0 draw with visitors Middlesbrough.

Republic of Ireland international McClean has previously explained why does not wear a poppy, and Stoke issued a statement before the game confirming his stance had not changed.

In his post on Instagram after the match, McClean said: "Your abuse, your throwing things, your booing, do your worst."

But he also thanked those Stoke fans who "are actually educated and support me".

McClean was born in Derry, where in 1972 British soldiers shot dead 13 civilian protestors during 'Bloody Sunday'.