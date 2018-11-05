Fernando Ovelar, 14, scores for Cerro Porteno in Paraguayan Superclasico

Ovelar's first goal came a week after making his professional debut

Imagine scoring your first professional goal in the biggest club fixture in your homeland. Now imagine doing it aged 14.

For Fernando Ovelar, that unlikely dream became a reality on a Sunday.

Ovelar, who is two months short of his 15th birthday, scored the opening goal for Paraguayan top-flight team Cerro Porteno in their Superclasico against arch-rivals Olimpia.

It came a week after he made his senior debut.

Nestor Camacho, who scored Olimpia's equaliser in the 2-2 draw, is 31 - more than double Ovelar's age.

Ovelar is the youngest player to have featured in Paraguay's top division - but not the first 14-year-old to score in professional football.

American Freddy Adu - once described as "the next Pele" - was also just 14 when he scored his first goal for Major League Soccer side DC United.

Mauricio Baldivieso, who played in Bolivia's top division aged 12, is the youngest player to ever play professional football.

Sure beats school.