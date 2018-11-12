Match ends, Hampton & Richmond 1, Oldham Athletic 2.
Hampton & Richmond 1-2 Oldham: Latics fight back to avoid upset
-
- From the section FA Cup
Two late goals ensured League Two side Oldham avoided an FA Cup upset at non-league Hampton & Richmond.
The National League South hosts looked on course for a famous victory after Chris Dickson's first-half penalty.
But Rob Hunt's 88th-minute equaliser pulled the Latics level, and Callum Lang scored the winner in the fifth minute of eight added on.
Frankie Bunn's Oldham will travel to National League side Maidstone in the second round.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Hampton & Richmond
- 1Lovelock
- 2Miller-Rodney
- 5Bray
- 6Mambo
- 3Mavila
- 8MaclarenBooked at 36minsSubstituted forWellardat 64'minutes
- 4Corcoran
- 9DundasBooked at 90minsSubstituted forObiat 90+7'minutes
- 7Joseph
- 10DicksonSubstituted forMurrell-Williamsonat 85'minutes
- 11ConnorsBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 12Wellard
- 13Burns
- 14Uchechi
- 15Murrell-Williamson
- 16Hammond
- 17Obi
- 18Randall
Oldham
- 1Iversen
- 23Hunt
- 26Clarke
- 4Edmundson
- 3Taylor
- 2Dummigan
- 5LydenSubstituted forMaoucheat 80'minutes
- 6Gardner
- 19Lang
- 11MillerSubstituted forO'Gradyat 74'minutes
- 8BaxterBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBrangerat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Coke
- 10O'Grady
- 17Missilou
- 22Branger
- 28Maouche
- 34Hamer
- 43McFarlane
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 2,720
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hampton & Richmond 1, Oldham Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Rian Bray (Hampton & Richmond) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ogo Obi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Hampton & Richmond. Ogo Obi replaces Craig Dundas.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lovelock.
Attempt saved. Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Hampton & Richmond. Conceded by George Edmundson.
Goal!
Goal! Hampton & Richmond 1, Oldham Athletic 2. Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris O'Grady with a headed pass.
Foul by Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic).
Jack Connors (Hampton & Richmond) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Craig Dundas.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Tyrell Miller-Rodney.
Booking
Craig Dundas (Hampton & Richmond) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Dundas (Hampton & Richmond).
Attempt blocked. Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Dummigan with a cross.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Rian Bray.
Attempt saved. Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris O'Grady.
Goal!
Goal! Hampton & Richmond 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dan Gardner following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Zak Joseph (Hampton & Richmond) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Connors following a set piece situation.
Foul by George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic).
Tyrell Miller-Rodney (Hampton & Richmond) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Lang.
Substitution
Substitution, Hampton & Richmond. Rhys Murrell-Williamson replaces Chris Dickson.
Attempt missed. Peter Clarke (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Gardner with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Michael Corcoran.
Attempt blocked. Chris O'Grady (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Maouche.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mohammed Maouche replaces Jordan Lyden.
George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Dickson (Hampton & Richmond).
Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).
Tom Lovelock (Hampton & Richmond) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic).
Zak Joseph (Hampton & Richmond) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).
Craig Dundas (Hampton & Richmond) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Chris O'Grady replaces Ishmael Miller.
Attempt blocked. Ishmael Miller (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Taylor.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Yado Mambo.