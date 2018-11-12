Hampton & Richmond 1-2 Oldham: Latics fight back to avoid upset

Callum Lang's late goal gave Oldham their 23rd win over non-league opponents in the FA Cup first round

Two late goals ensured League Two side Oldham avoided an FA Cup upset at non-league Hampton & Richmond.

The National League South hosts looked on course for a famous victory after Chris Dickson's first-half penalty.

But Rob Hunt's 88th-minute equaliser pulled the Latics level, and Callum Lang scored the winner in the fifth minute of eight added on.

Frankie Bunn's Oldham will travel to National League side Maidstone in the second round.

