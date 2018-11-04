Scottish Women's Cup final: Hibs 8-0 Motherwell

Hibernian hammered Motherwell 8-0 at Firhill to win the Scottish Cup for a third year in a row.

Jamie-Lee Napier scored a hat-trick as Hibs breezed past their lower division opponents and sealed a third consecutive cup double.

Abi Harrison scored twice, with Lauren Davidson, Cailin Michie and a Maxine Welsh own goal adding to the scoreline.

Hibs add the trophy to the SWPL Cup they won in May with a 9-0 win over Celtic.

The Edinburgh side, still hurting from missing out on the league title by just three points, took out their frustration on Motherwell.

Motherwell, the SWPL 2 winners, were always going to be up against it, though the emphatic nature of the defeat will not sit well with them.

Over as a contest after 16 minutes

Hibs were expected to win. They had lost just once all season. It was a case of how much resistance Motherwell could put up.

The game was less than three minutes old when Harrison cut onto her right foot and picked a spot in the far corner. It was a horror start for Motherwell, but it was a moment of sheer class from the striker.

After that, though, Motherwell fell apart. Rachel McLauchlan picked out Napier at the back post, who had an easy task to finish. And the game was all but over 16 minutes in when Harrison volleyed in her second after Motherwell failed to clear.

Now memories drifted back to May, when Hibs won the League Cup 9-0 against Celtic, and you wondered how many goals they would conjure up here.

Harrison limped off clutching a hamstring before she could claim her hat-trick. Davidson replaced her and within three minutes raced into a through ball to make it four.

Motherwell's confidence was destroyed. Their energy levels evaporated. Napier took the ball past Emma Black and goalkeeper Autumn Farrell without breaking sweat, and only Welsh's intervention stopped the ball going over the line. As luck would have it, Welsh would concede an own goal a minute later.

Michie made it six. The only temporary reprieve for Motherwell was the half-time break, then it started again. Napier headed in a seventh. By the time the 18-year-old tapped in her hat-trick the celebrations were already muted.

That 30 minutes were still on the clock looked ominous for Donald Jennow's side, but Hibs began to get wasteful. None more so than McLauchlan, who probably deserved a goal for her performance, but fired over an empty net two yards out. Ellis Notley headed off the bar in time added on.

The job though was done, and head coach Grant Scott claimed his second piece of silverware since taking charge of the Leith side.