Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's best super subs?

Javier Hernandez
Javier Hernandez has scored 17 goals as a substitute in the Premier League

This weekend belonged to the super subs in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford scored a 92nd-minute winner against Bournemouth when he came on as a second-half substitute for Manchester United and West Ham's Javier Hernandez stepped off the bench to get amongst the goals in his side's 4-2 win over Burnley.

It was Hernandez's 17th substitute goal in the Premier League, making him one of the division's all-time top super subs.

So who has scored the most goals as a substitute in the Premier League? Take our quiz and try to name the top 14.

Can you name the top 13 Premier League super subs?

