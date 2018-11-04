Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Gerrard, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has not given up hope of convincing Dedryck Boyata to stay at Celtic despite the 27-year-old Belgium defender being in the last year of his contract and having been angered by the Scottish champions' refusal to sell him to Fulham this summer. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

David Low, who was the financial adviser to Fergus McCann when he put together the consortium which prevented Celtic going to the wall in 1994, has warned Dave King and the rest of the Rangers board that they must concentrate on fixing their finances rather than spending money they don't have in their quest to halt Celtic claiming 10 successive titles. Rangers' losses doubled to more than £14m in their latest annual results. (Sunday Mail)

Robbie Savage has ridiculed fellow TV pundit Chris Sutton's suggestion that Celtic should be involved in a potential European Super League, pointing out that Rangers are more likely to progress from their Europa League group. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits that even winning all three of their remaining Europa League ties may not be enough to secure qualification from Group B. (Scotland On Sunday)

Cowdenbeath assistant Mark Fotheringham, who has a spell in Germany with Freiburg, believes Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is good enough to play for Bayern Munich. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers centre-half Joe Worrall reckons Rangers are relishing Europe because they get so much less respect there than they do in the Scottish Premiership. (Sunday Mail)

Steven Gerrard is frustrated by teams in the Premiership and their refusal to play with "ambition" against his Rangers side. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for lifetime bans for those who throw missiles from the crowd after striker Alfredo Morelos was struck by an object as their side won away to St Mirren. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed he has been spat on and had bags of urine thrown at him by fans while in the dugout in European football. (Sunday Mail)

