Liverpool v Fulham

James Milner scored his 50th Premier League goal in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Forward Roberto Firmino is likely to return to Liverpool's starting line-up after beginning on the bench against Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

Fit-again midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will also hope for recalls, while Xherdan Shaqiri - who was excused from the trip to Serbia - comes back into contention.

Joe Gomez is available despite reports he is nursing an Achilles problem.

Fulham are expected to be without Kevin McDonald and Joe Bryan.

Both players are nursing hamstring problems.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a booking away from a one-game ban.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Liverpool might have found the partisan atmosphere of Red Star uncomfortable on Tuesday, but Fulham's Serbian head coach Slavisa Jokanovic was always Partizan when it came to the Belgrade divide - and may not have been celebrating Liverpool's loss.

Jokanovic will be well aware that Liverpool's players will be fired up to make amends.

Fulham play football - and should be applauded for it - but they've discovered that trying to outplay teams blessed with better players only ever ends one way.

A change in the Cottagers' approach must be in evidence at Anfield on Sunday. If not, then the current crop of Fulham players might just get a taste of how their 1986 team felt when they went to Anfield: despite Liverpool missing a penalty, Fulham lost - 10-0!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The season so far-wise, points-wise in the Premier League, has been really successful.

"But it doesn't really feel like that because there are two reasons in comparison with last year: free-flowing football in a few games and Man City and maybe Chelsea and a few others play a very good season as well.

"It feels a bit like this season can only be a success if we become champions."

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic: "In the last game we chose a really ugly way to lose. You must fight until the last moment, you must give extra effort. We didn't show the effort and we must now wake up.

"My mentality is always the same. I want to find brave people around me. We must move out of our comfort zone, push harder and be more competitive.

"After a tough two-and-a-half years in the Championship, we cannot give up now. We must show ambition and pride."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Cottagers are having a disastrous run that has seen them fall to the bottom of the table, and I think they will lose for a seventh successive game on Sunday.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v WWE wrestlers Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham's only Merseyside win in 54 away league games against Liverpool and Everton was 1-0 at Anfield in May 2012 (D11, L42).

The Londoners have scored just four times in their last 17 matches away to Liverpool.

The Reds have won the last four meetings, scoring a total of 14 goals.

Liverpool

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have won all eight of their Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides, scoring 25 goals and conceding just three.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 26 top-flight games at Anfield, their longest such run since a 31-match streak from 2007 to 2009.

If the Reds keep a clean sheet they will equal the club record for fewest goals conceded after 12 top-flight fixtures: five in 1977-78 and 1978-79.

They had 38.2% possession against Arsenal last weekend, their lowest figure in the Premier League since February's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Daniel Sturridge has scored four goals in his last three league matches against Fulham.

Mohamed Salah has averaged a Premier League goal or assist every 66 minutes against newly-promoted teams since joining Liverpool.

Fulham