Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck required lengthy treatment after falling awkwardly against Sporting Lisbon

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck suffered a serious ankle injury against Sporting Lisbon, while Stephan Lichtsteiner is also out, having been forced off with a muscle problem in Thursday's game.

Nacho Monreal is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, although this match may come too soon for him.

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi returns after completing a one-game domestic suspension.

Diogo Jota is fit for Wolves after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White impressed as a substitute against Tottenham last weekend but it remains to be seen whether the 18-year-old will be handed a first Premier League start.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: The Arsenal of last season probably would have lost that game against Liverpool. The fact that they stuck with it and grabbed a late equaliser is seen by many as another sign of their steady improvement under Unai Emery.

However, that positive outlook only goes so far and doesn't lessen expectation. Anything other than a win over Wolves will be greeted with huge disappointment.

The Premier League new boys are suffering their first blip of the campaign. Their late rally at home to Spurs was not quite sufficient to avoid their third successive defeat, and their rotten record against Arsenal suggests that run might get worse before it gets better.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "Against Liverpool I think we had more in the 90 minutes of the game. Our idea is to repeat matches with this pace over 90 minutes.

"It is about the progress in the team. The progress is about continuing to create confidence and creating also tactically different ways to improve."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "We're not in the best moment but we have to react to it.

"We reacted well from the bad performance against Watford, we didn't achieve the result against Brighton or Tottenham but we performed well.

"We don't think about the result first - no matter what, it's perform well, do your tasks and try to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal were very impressive again in their draw with Liverpool, and I am expecting more of the same this time around.

Wolves have now lost three games in a row but, whatever happens here, I don't think they are in danger of slipping too far down the table - they have got too much quality for that.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 19 league and cup games against Wolves.

Wolves' last win against the Gunners was 3-2 at Highbury in September 1979, when Andy Gray scored twice.

Arsenal have won seven of the eight Premier League meetings and have not been behind for a single minute. Wolves avoided defeat for the first time on their last trip to the Emirates, a 1-1 draw in December 2011.

All three of Wolves' Premier League goals against the Gunners have been scored via corners.

Arsenal

They are unbeaten in nine top-flight matches, winning seven in a row before drawing the last two.

The Gunners have taken 59 points from a possible 63 in their last 21 league games at home to newly-promoted sides (W19, D2).

They have won eight points from losing positions this term, more than any other Premier League side prior to the latest round of games.

Arsenal are one of three clubs yet to lead a Premier League game at half-time this season, along with Wolves and Cardiff (prior to the Bluebirds' match on Saturday).

Alexandre Lacazette has been directly involved in 16 goals in his 18 Premier League starts at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 12 and assisting four.

Wolverhampton Wanderers