Chelsea v Everton

Eden Hazard came off the Chelsea bench last weekend, creating Alvaro Morata's second goal

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: November 1994. It was the month when George Foreman became the oldest world heavyweight champion in history, beating Michael Moorer to regain the title he had lost 20 years earlier.

It was also when Everton last landed a knockout blow at Chelsea. They haven't won at the Bridge in 28 visits since.

On paper, that run doesn't look like ending. Marco Silva has lost all six of his league games in London. Everton have lost 11 of their last 13 top-flight games on a Sunday.

Chelsea are the only side in Europe's top five leagues still unbeaten in all competitions. It could be a record unbeaten Premier League start for Maurizio Sarri.

But his team had a wearying week and Everton look good. This could be a shock.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva on his side's away form: "I don't have doubts that we will improve to the end of the season.

"The first two away we played with 10 players and almost won. After we played Arsenal and Manchester United. They were more effective than us.

"We had a very good win against Leicester and we were competitive in all of them. I am sure we will improve this form."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton got a good win against Brighton last week and played really well too.

But scoring goals against the Seagulls at home is completely different to doing it at Stamford Bridge and it is hard to see past a Chelsea win here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's only Premier League win away to Chelsea came courtesy of a Paul Rideout goal in November 1994.

The Londoners are unbeaten in the subsequent 23 league meetings at Stamford Bridge (W13, D10).

Everton are winless in 28 league and cup visits to the stadium (D11, L17), although that includes a 1-1 draw in a FA Cup fourth-round replay in 2011, which the Toffees eventually won via a penalty shoot-out.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 league and cup games at Stamford Bridge, with their last defeat a 3-1 loss to Tottenham on 1 April.

Maurizio Sarri can become the first manager or head coach to avoid defeat in his first 12 Premier League games. He is currently level with Frank Clark (11 matches with Nottingham Forest in 1994).

The Londoners could remain unbeaten in their opening 12 top-flight games for only the second time in their history. The previous occasion was in 2014-15, when they avoided defeat in their first 14 Premier League matches.

Prior to the latest round of matches, no player had been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Eden Hazard, whose tally of 11 comprises seven goals and four assists.

Hazard has registered assists in three consecutive Premier League appearances as a substitute - no player has ever done so in four successive matches off the bench.

Alvaro Morata has four goals in his last four league games, after scoring just twice in his previous 20 top-flight appearances.

Everton