Match ends, Livingston 0, Celtic 0.
Livingston 0-0 Celtic: Champions fail to break down hosts but move top
Celtic moved top of the Premiership on goal difference as tenacious Livingston frustrated the champions in a goalless draw in West Lothian.
Home goalkeeper Liam Kelly made an impressive save on 85 minutes, pushing away a fierce strike from Tom Rogic.
Kelly also made two good stops to deny Ryan Christie, while James Forrest was narrowly off target with a rising shot.
Livingston defended like lions throughout and held firm in the face of a late surge from Celtic.
The promoted hosts, who have already seen off Rangers and Hibs on their much-maligned artificial surface, nudge up to seventh place after a typically robust display.
In-form Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard did not get a glimpse of goal and the tireless Keaghan Jacobs made a series of last-ditch covering tackles in front of Livingston's well-drilled back three.
Livingston spent most of the game on the back foot but did cause the odd moment of consternation in the Celtic penalty area from Alan Lithgow's long throw-ins - invariably aimed at his defensive partner Declan Gallagher.
Dolly Menga was a real handful for the visitors but the striker can count himself lucky to get away with an aggressive jut of his head in the face of Christie, while back helping out at a corner kick.
Celtic, who had won their past five league matches, rise above Hearts into top spot, having played a game less than the Tynecastle side.
The furious tempo on display in Thursday's Europa League win over RB Leipzig was missing, with influential midfielders Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor kept quiet by Livingston's relentless pressing.
Kelly, who has conceded just seven goals in 12 Premiership outings, got down smartly to keep out a low shot from Christie, with Scott Pittman blocking Rogic's follow-up effort.
There was a good save at his near post to thwart Scott Sinclair and a swift reaction to deal with a deflected strike from Christie in the second half.
However, Kelly's best moment came as Celtic upped the pressure in the closing stages when he was able to push away a powerful Rogic blast that looked destined to finish high in the net.
Heroes all over the pitch for Livingston - analysis
BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin
The goalless draw may well have been enough for Celtic to go top of the table for the first time this season but it was done without the swagger Brendan Rodgers' side have shown in previous weeks.
And that was mostly down to the hard work of Gary Holt's troops, who battled from the first whistle to the last.
The home team had heroes all over the pitch. Dolly Menga looked more like a £9m striker than Odsonne Edouard, who had one of his quietest afternoons in a Hoops' shirt.
The back three epitomised what their club is all about with yet another 90 minutes where they put their bodies on the line.
In Keaghan Jacobs they had a midfielder who put in tackles that were fair but firm and ensured there was little room for any creativity in that key area.
Celtic may have been feeling the effects of their European exploits but this was another example that they will not get everything their own way domestically and will need to turn on the style to pick up maximum points.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 15LawlessSubstituted forRobinsonat 71'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 6ByrneBooked at 28minsSubstituted forSibbaldat 79'minutes
- 7JacobsBooked at 90mins
- 19Burns
- 33Lawson
- 45MengaSubstituted forvan Schaikat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sibbald
- 11Cadden
- 14Kaja
- 17Robinson
- 21Stewart
- 25van Schaik
- 30Hamilton
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 23Lustig
- 20Boyata
- 35AjerSubstituted forBenkovicat 72'minutes
- 63Tierney
- 49ForrestSubstituted forMorganat 62'minutes
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 42McGregor
- 11Sinclair
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 4Hendry
- 15Hayes
- 16Morgan
- 27Mulumbu
- 32Benkovic
- 56Ralston
- 65Hazard
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 9,016
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Celtic 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Henk van Schaik replaces Dolly Menga.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Sibbald.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Pittman.
Booking
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Bobby Burns (Livingston).
Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sibbald replaces Shaun Byrne because of an injury.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Lewis Morgan (Celtic).
Delay in match Shaun Byrne (Livingston) because of an injury.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Filip Benkovic replaces Kristoffer Ajer because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Steven Lawless.
Delay in match Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) because of an injury.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Lewis Morgan replaces James Forrest.
Attempt blocked. Dolly Menga (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay in match Shaun Byrne (Livingston) because of an injury.