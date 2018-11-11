Livingston 0-0 Celtic: Champions fail to break down hosts but move top

Celtic winger James Forrest went close with a shot late in the first half

Celtic moved top of the Premiership on goal difference as tenacious Livingston frustrated the champions in a goalless draw in West Lothian.

Home goalkeeper Liam Kelly made an impressive save on 85 minutes, pushing away a fierce strike from Tom Rogic.

Kelly also made two good stops to deny Ryan Christie, while James Forrest was narrowly off target with a rising shot.

Livingston defended like lions throughout and held firm in the face of a late surge from Celtic.

The promoted hosts, who have already seen off Rangers and Hibs on their much-maligned artificial surface, nudge up to seventh place after a typically robust display.

In-form Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard did not get a glimpse of goal and the tireless Keaghan Jacobs made a series of last-ditch covering tackles in front of Livingston's well-drilled back three.

Livingston spent most of the game on the back foot but did cause the odd moment of consternation in the Celtic penalty area from Alan Lithgow's long throw-ins - invariably aimed at his defensive partner Declan Gallagher.

Dolly Menga was a real handful for the visitors but the striker can count himself lucky to get away with an aggressive jut of his head in the face of Christie, while back helping out at a corner kick.

Celtic, who had won their past five league matches, rise above Hearts into top spot, having played a game less than the Tynecastle side.

The furious tempo on display in Thursday's Europa League win over RB Leipzig was missing, with influential midfielders Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor kept quiet by Livingston's relentless pressing.

Kelly, who has conceded just seven goals in 12 Premiership outings, got down smartly to keep out a low shot from Christie, with Scott Pittman blocking Rogic's follow-up effort.

There was a good save at his near post to thwart Scott Sinclair and a swift reaction to deal with a deflected strike from Christie in the second half.

However, Kelly's best moment came as Celtic upped the pressure in the closing stages when he was able to push away a powerful Rogic blast that looked destined to finish high in the net.

Heroes all over the pitch for Livingston - analysis

BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

The goalless draw may well have been enough for Celtic to go top of the table for the first time this season but it was done without the swagger Brendan Rodgers' side have shown in previous weeks.

And that was mostly down to the hard work of Gary Holt's troops, who battled from the first whistle to the last.

The home team had heroes all over the pitch. Dolly Menga looked more like a £9m striker than Odsonne Edouard, who had one of his quietest afternoons in a Hoops' shirt.

The back three epitomised what their club is all about with yet another 90 minutes where they put their bodies on the line.

In Keaghan Jacobs they had a midfielder who put in tackles that were fair but firm and ensured there was little room for any creativity in that key area.

Celtic may have been feeling the effects of their European exploits but this was another example that they will not get everything their own way domestically and will need to turn on the style to pick up maximum points.