Match ends, Rangers 7, Motherwell 1.
Rangers 7-1 Motherwell: Carl McHugh sent off as visitors hammered
Rangers moved to within two points of top spot in the Premiership after they hammered 10-man Motherwell at Ibrox.
Carl McHugh received a second yellow card for handball, with James Tavernier converting the penalty for 2-1.
Eros Grezda scored his first two goals for Rangers with Scott Arfield also getting a double.
Curtis Main cancelled out Arfield's opener, but depeleted Motherwell's resistance crumbled with Alredo Morelos and Glenn Middleton also on target.
For all Rangers woes on the road, it is now a sixth league game at Ibrox without defeat for Steven Gerrard - taking maximum points from five of them.
Motherwell have now gone 42 league games without managing to beat Rangers.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 19KaticSubstituted forMcAuleyat 45'minutes
- 3Worrall
- 16Halliday
- 8Jack
- 35Grezda
- 37Arfield
- 10Ejaria
- 40MiddletonSubstituted forAtakayiat 73'minutes
- 20MorelosSubstituted forLaffertyat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Lafferty
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 17McCrorie
- 18Rossiter
- 36McAuley
- 45Atakayi
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 7Cadden
- 6HartleyBooked at 50mins
- 5Aldred
- 2Tait
- 4McHughBooked at 34mins
- 17BigirimanaSubstituted forMbuluat 80'minutes
- 14Grimshaw
- 28TurnbullSubstituted forCampbellat 62'minutes
- 12BowmanSubstituted forRoseat 45'minutes
- 9Main
Substitutes
- 8Campbell
- 11Frear
- 15Rose
- 19Sammon
- 20Gillespie
- 21Mbulu
- 24Johnson
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 49,802
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 7, Motherwell 1.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Gareth McAuley (Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andy Rose.
Attempt missed. Ovie Ejaria (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).
Curtis Main (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Curtis Main (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Christian Mbulu replaces Gael Bigirimana.
Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 7, Motherwell 1. Eros Grezda (Rangers) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier following a corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Ovie Ejaria (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Serge Atakayi replaces Glenn Middleton.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 6, Motherwell 1. Eros Grezda (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria.
Gareth McAuley (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Allan Campbell replaces David Turnbull.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 5, Motherwell 1. Scott Arfield (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Jack.
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Turnbull (Motherwell).
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, Motherwell 1. Glenn Middleton (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eros Grezda.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Eros Grezda (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Ovie Ejaria (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
(Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Aldred (Motherwell).
Foul by Andy Halliday (Rangers).
Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kyle Lafferty replaces Alfredo Morelos because of an injury.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Booking
Peter Hartley (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.