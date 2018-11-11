Rangers 7-1 Motherwell: Carl McHugh sent off as visitors hammered

From the section

Scott Arfield scored two of Rangers' seven goals at home to Motherwell

Rangers moved to within two points of top spot in the Premiership after they hammered 10-man Motherwell at Ibrox.

Carl McHugh received a second yellow card for handball, with James Tavernier converting the penalty for 2-1.

Eros Grezda scored his first two goals for Rangers with Scott Arfield also getting a double.

Curtis Main cancelled out Arfield's opener, but depeleted Motherwell's resistance crumbled with Alredo Morelos and Glenn Middleton also on target.

For all Rangers woes on the road, it is now a sixth league game at Ibrox without defeat for Steven Gerrard - taking maximum points from five of them.

Motherwell have now gone 42 league games without managing to beat Rangers.

Motherwell's Carl McHugh was sent off for handball, with Rangers awarded a penalty