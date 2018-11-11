Match ends, Guiseley 4, Cambridge United 3.
Guiseley 4-3 Cambridge United: Non-league side stun League Two U's
League Two Cambridge United nearly battled back from 4-0 down but were ultimately knocked out by non-league Guiseley in the FA Cup first round.
The National League North side went in front when Will Hatfield fired home a powerful effort from outside the area before Cliff Moyo's cross flew straight into the back of the net to put the hosts 2-0 up.
Kaine Felix added to their lead and Kingsley James deftly flicked in Moyo's cross to seemingly make the result safe.
However, two goals from Jabo Ibehre and a George Maris effort left the Lions holding on in stoppage time.
The emphatic win means the Lions have reached the second round of the competition in successive seasons.
'I wish I meant it!'
Full-back Moyo admitted to BBC Final Score after the game that his goal was an over-hit cross rather than a shot.
"I wish I meant it but to be honest sometimes you need a bit of luck in the FA Cup, that's the magic of it. We're buzzing to be in the next round," he said.
"It was difficult because they're full-time and we're part-time. We stepped up today and showed them what we are about."
Joint-boss Russ O'Neill was delighted with the result after the Lions weathered late pressure to progress.
"We've watched them over the last few days and we knew they were dangerous even at 4-0 down. Another five minutes and they'd have got back in it," he said.
"It's a fantastic result for the football club."
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1GreenBooked at 89mins
- 2Moyo
- 5ThorntonBooked at 73mins
- 6Halls
- 3Heaton
- 11WalshSubstituted forWaltersat 54'minutes
- 8James
- 4PurverSubstituted forHarveyat 83'minutes
- 7Felix
- 10HatfieldBooked at 23mins
- 9LiburdSubstituted forOdejayiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Morrison
- 13Worsnop
- 14Cummings
- 15Harvey
- 16Odejayi
- 17Walters
- 18Clayton
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 4Taft
- 5Taylor
- 3Carroll
- 18Maris
- 8O'NeilSubstituted forAmooat 45'minutes
- 6DeeganSubstituted forLewisat 71'minutes
- 19LambeBooked at 58minsSubstituted forAzeezat 62'minutes
- 20Brown
- 14Ibehre
Substitutes
- 7Amoo
- 10Azeez
- 11Dunk
- 13Mitov
- 15Osadebe
- 22Lewis
- 25John
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 1,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guiseley 4, Cambridge United 3.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Lewis Walters (Guiseley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jevani Brown.
Attempt saved. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 4, Cambridge United 3. Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Lewis with a through ball.
Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).
Kayode Odejayi (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Walters (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Joe Green (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 4, Cambridge United 2. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Cambridge United. David Forde tries a through ball, but Jabo Ibehre is caught offside.
Offside, Guiseley. Joe Green tries a through ball, but Kayode Odejayi is caught offside.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United).
Will Thornton (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kaine Felix (Guiseley) because of an injury.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United).
Kaine Felix (Guiseley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Alex-Ray Harvey replaces Alex Purver.
Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Lewis.
Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cliff Moyo (Guiseley).
Attempt blocked. Lewis Walters (Guiseley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaine Felix.
Booking
Will Thornton (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Will Thornton (Guiseley).
George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kingsley James (Guiseley).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Paul Lewis replaces Gary Deegan.
George Taft (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kayode Odejayi (Guiseley).
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Kayode Odejayi replaces Rowan Liburd.
Attempt missed. Lewis Walters (Guiseley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niall Heaton with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 4, Cambridge United 1. Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jevani Brown with a cross.
Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).
Kaine Felix (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Adebayo Azeez replaces Reggie Lambe.
David Forde (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.