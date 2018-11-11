Guiseley 4-3 Cambridge United: Non-league side stun League Two U's

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Guiseley 4-3 Cambridge United highlights

League Two Cambridge United nearly battled back from 4-0 down but were ultimately knocked out by non-league Guiseley in the FA Cup first round.

The National League North side went in front when Will Hatfield fired home a powerful effort from outside the area before Cliff Moyo's cross flew straight into the back of the net to put the hosts 2-0 up.

Kaine Felix added to their lead and Kingsley James deftly flicked in Moyo's cross to seemingly make the result safe.

However, two goals from Jabo Ibehre and a George Maris effort left the Lions holding on in stoppage time.

The emphatic win means the Lions have reached the second round of the competition in successive seasons.

'I wish I meant it!'

Full-back Moyo admitted to BBC Final Score after the game that his goal was an over-hit cross rather than a shot.

"I wish I meant it but to be honest sometimes you need a bit of luck in the FA Cup, that's the magic of it. We're buzzing to be in the next round," he said.

"It was difficult because they're full-time and we're part-time. We stepped up today and showed them what we are about."

Joint-boss Russ O'Neill was delighted with the result after the Lions weathered late pressure to progress.

"We've watched them over the last few days and we knew they were dangerous even at 4-0 down. Another five minutes and they'd have got back in it," he said.

"It's a fantastic result for the football club."