Europa League - Group B
Celtic20:00RB Leipzig
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v RB Leipzig

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers' Celtic have won one and lost two of their Group B matches

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic "can't afford to be timid" against Thursday's Europa League opponents RB Leipzig, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers' side trail the German team by three points, with Salzburg three points clear at the top of the group.

Leipzig defeated Celtic 2-0 in the last round of Group B fixtures.

"You have to be really aggressive," said Rodgers, who has midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu available again for the match at Celtic Park.

"At this level, you can't afford to be timid. People will look at it as a pressure game. Not every pressure situation is a negative. We've seen the pressure moments as opportunities to go and show your qualities.

"It's always a different game at Celtic Park. We know that we're playing at a much better level and we'll need to be at the very highest level to get the result."

Mulumbu's return comes as captain Scott Brown and Eboue Kouassi remain absent from the middle of the park while striker Leigh Griffiths and winger Daniel Arzani are also out.

Since their defeat in Germany, Celtic have won three domestic games on the bounce, scoring 13 goals without reply.

"We're certainly in a better place than we were a number of weeks ago so the team's really confident and playing well, scoring goals, defensively strong," added Rodgers.

"If we're to progress or have any opportunity to progress out of the group, it's a game we really have to win.

"It's a very, very good side that we're playing against. We have to show our true face in the game. We always have something to prove whether it's domestically or in Europe. That doesn't stop.

"In Europe, I'm very realistic of where we're at in relation to the team and everything and the level that we compete at domestically but that doesn't stop us wanting to gain really good results."

'We will fight to the very end to qualify'

A win for Leipzig combined with a draw or win for Salzburg against pointless Rosenborg will eliminate both the Norwegians and Celtic from the competition with two rounds of group fixtures remaining.

"It's football," said Rodgers when asked about such a scenario.

"We will have done our very best and if it's not good enough then it's not good enough.

"We will fight to the very end to qualify. It's a very good group but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. We have to move on."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th November 2018

As It Stands

View full Europa League tables

