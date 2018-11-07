BATE Borisov v Chelsea: Eden Hazard in squad for Europa League tie

Eden Hazard has scored nine goals in 12 appearances for Chelsea this season

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has been included in the squad for Thursday's Europa League match at BATE Borisov.

The Belgian missed three matches with a back problem before returning as a substitute in Sunday's Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Defenders Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and striker Alvaro Morata have not travelled to Belarus.

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas was a late withdrawal because of illness, and has been replaced by N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri explained the decision to leave Morata behind - the Spain international has scored three goals in the Blues' previous two Premier League games.

Sarri said: "He played for three matches in a row. I thought it was better for him to stay at Cobham and rest and have only training."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea defeated BATE Borisov 3-1 in the first ever meeting between these two sides in the preceding match day.

BATE Borisov

BATE Borisov have now lost four of their five meetings with English clubs (W1). All matches were in the Europa League group stages.

BATE have managed just two wins in their last 15 Europa League games (D5 L8), scoring 13 goals and conceding 33.

Chelsea