Juventus v Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku has failed to find the net in his last eight games for Manchester United

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could miss the Manchester derby at the weekend after he was not named in the squad for Wednesday's trip to Juventus.

The 25-year-old Belgian was dropped to the bench for the match against Everton two weeks ago and then missed the win at Bournemouth because of an injury.

"He's injured for tomorrow, I'm not sure for Sunday," United manager Jose Mourinho said.

Lukaku has only scored four goals in 14 matches for United this season.

The last of those came in the 2-1 win at Watford on 15 September.

Following the previous Champions League game against Juventus, two weeks ago, Mourinho said that the Belgian had been lacking in confidence but that "the goals will arrive". He was relegated to the bench for the following match, against the Toffees.

Meanwhile, right-back Antonio Valencia has returned to the squad for Wednesday's encounter having not played since the start of October following mouth surgery.

'Defeat is likely to impact United'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote

"United's home defeat by Euro Club Index number two team Juventus didn't do the Red Devils' chance of progress too much damage because it was a) expected and b) United's biggest rivals Valencia failed to beat Young Boys in Switzerland.

"Defeat in Italy this week is likely to impact United's chance of playing in the last 16 though as a Valencia win at home against Young Boys will push Jose Mourinho's team down to third place. The final group match between Valencia and Manchester United in Spain looks increasingly like it could be the final decider in Group H."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 14th European meeting between Juventus and Manchester United - Juventus have won six, United have won five and they have drawn two of the previous 13.

United managed just six shots in their home Champions League match against Juventus in October - they last had fewer than that in a single Champions League match in October 2013 against Shakhtar Donetsk under David Moyes (four shots).

United boss Jose Mourinho last managed an away match at Juventus in December 2009, when he was Inter Milan manager - he lost 1-2 in a Serie A encounter.

No side has won more away Champions League matches at Juventus than United (two, same as Bayern Munich).

Juventus

Since losing 0-3 to Manchester United in the second group stage in February 2003, Juventus have lost just one of their 35 home Champions League matches in the group stages (W24 D10).

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is goalless in each of his last five Champions League games - since scoring a 90th minute penalty against Juventus in April for Real Madrid, he has played 389 minutes and attempted 15 shots without success.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has lost just one of his last 26 home Champions League matches as a manager (W16 D9), a 0-3 defeat in last season's quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Manchester United