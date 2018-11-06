Champions League - Group C
Napoli20:00PSG
Venue: San Paolo, Italy

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 17Hamsik
  • 8Ruiz
  • 24Insigne
  • 14Mertens

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 11Ounas
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Hysaj
  • 27Karnezis
  • 42Diawara
  • 99Milik

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 4Kehrer
  • 12Meunier
  • 23Draxler
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 14Bernat
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 9Cavani
  • 16Areola
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 25Rabiot
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund33008089
2Atl Madrid320156-16
3Club Brugge41125504
4Monaco401329-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona330010289
2Inter Milan32014406
3Tottenham301258-31
4PSV Eindhoven301238-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool42027526
2Napoli31203215
3PSG311110644
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto32105237
2Schalke31202115
3Galatasaray31113124
4Lokomotiv Moscow300317-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

