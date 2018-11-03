Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven1Vitesse0

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Vitesse: Hosts make it 11 wins under Mark van Bommel

Luuk de Jong
Luuk de Jong has scored nine goals in 11 league games this season

PSV Eindhoven made it 11 consecutive wins at the start of the Eredivisie season with victory against Vitesse.

They have won every league game since Mark van Bommel replaced Phillip Cocu for his first managerial job.

Vitesse had Danilho Doekhi sent off early on for a foul on Hirving Lozano, who later went on to set up Luuk de Jong's winner.

PSV visit Tottenham on Tuesday in the Champions League - with both sides on one point from three games.

Champions PSV remain five points above Ajax, who beat Willem II 2-0.

Their start is not the best in Europe though - with Paris St-Germain winning their 12th Ligue 1 game in a row on Friday night.

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22DumfriesBooked at 86mins
  • 5Schwaab
  • 4Viergever
  • 6Angelino
  • 18Rosario
  • 7Pereiro
  • 8Hendrix
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forRamselaarat 90+3'minutes
  • 9de Jong
  • 17BergwijnBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMalenat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 3Behich
  • 13Room
  • 14Malen
  • 15Obispo
  • 19Gakpo
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 23Ramselaar
  • 25Gutiérrez
  • 31van Osch
  • 47Ferreira dos Santos

Vitesse

  • 1dos Reis Carvalho
  • 8Karavaev
  • 30DoekhiBooked at 14mins
  • 14Clarke-Salter
  • 5ClarkSubstituted forBüttnerat 90+2'minutes
  • 17SereroSubstituted forGongat 84'minutes
  • 21Bero
  • 25FoorSubstituted forThelanderat 18'minutes
  • 18ØdegaardBooked at 62mins
  • 13Darfalou
  • 11LinssenBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 2Karami
  • 10Bruns
  • 19Gong
  • 22Pasveer
  • 23Ali
  • 26Thelander
  • 28Büttner
  • 29Buitink
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük
Attendance:
34,100

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamVitesse
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, Vitesse 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, Vitesse 0.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bart Ramselaar replaces Hirving Lozano.

Foul by Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven).

Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitesse. Alexander Büttner replaces Max Clark.

Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).

Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross following a corner.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.

Attempt missed. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).

Max Clark (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).

Max Clark (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen replaces Steven Bergwijn.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitesse. Hilary Gong replaces Thulani Serero.

Foul by Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven).

Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Eduardo (Vitesse) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).

Oussama Darfalou (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven).

Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Rasmus Thelander.

Attempt missed. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, Vitesse 0. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.

Attempt missed. Thulani Serero (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).

Martin Ødegaard (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Max Clark.

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thulani Serero (Vitesse).

Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.

Booking

Martin Ødegaard (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

