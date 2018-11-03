Scottish League One: Unbeaten Arbroath stay seven points clear

Michael McKenna, left, scored the only goal as Arbroath beat East Fife

Arbroath remain unbeaten and seven points clear at the Scottish League One summit after overcoming East Fife 1-0.

Raith Rovers prevented the Red Lichties stretching their lead at the top by beating Brechin City 2-1.

Dumbarton remain a point adrift at the bottom after a third straight loss, going down 1-0 at Montrose.

Ninth-placed Stenhousemuir could not capitalise on the Sons' defeat, losing 2-0 at home to Stranraer while fourth-placed Forfar beat Airdrieonians 1-0.

Dick Campbell won the league's manager of the month award for October and guided Arbroath to their ninth victory of the campaign at Gayfield Park.

Michael McKenna's goal settled their encounter with the third-placed Fifers and extended their unbeaten run to 12 League One matches.

Rovers went four clear of the New Bayview outfit courtesy of Kevin Nisbett's double, as the Stark's Park man took his league haul for the season to 15. Andrew Jackson netted for Brechin in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

An 82nd-minute strike from John Baird secured all three points for Forfar, who move within a point of East Fife.

Meanwhile, Graham Webster's close-range finish condemned Dumbarton to another pointless afternoon.

And Stenny succumbed to second-half goals from Grant Anderson and Paul Crossan, either side of Paul Cook's red card as Stranraer stayed fifth.