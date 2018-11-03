Premier League stats: Burnley's leaky defence and super subs
Premier League
Leicester can't stop scoring in the Premier League as they defeated Cardiff to pick up their fifth win of the season.
But Burnley can't stop shipping goals, it seems, while Javier Hernandez and Marcus Rashford were scoring them off the bench.
Meanwhile, Brighton have found their nemesis, and Newcastle finally have something to celebrate.
BBC Sport looks at the best stats from the Premier League on Saturday.
- West Ham's Marko Arnautovic is now the top goalscorer in all competitions at the London Stadium (9 goals) after he netted in the 4-2 win over Burnley.
- Only Jermain Defoe (24) and Olivier Giroud (19) have scored more goals as a substitute in Premier League history than West Ham striker Javier Hernandez (17). He scored in the 92nd minute of their win.
- Leicester are the only side to score in each of their Premier League games this season (11 games).
- Brighton, who suffered a 3-1 defeat this Saturday, have never won away at Everton in any competition, drawing two and losing five of their seven visits.
- 10 of Lewis Dunk's 12 league goals for Brighton have been headers.
- Newcastle earned their first Premier League victory of the season when they beat Watford 1-0, leaving Huddersfield as the only side without a win so far in 2018-19.
- Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in his 21 Premier League meetings with English managers while at Manchester United, winning 17 and drawing four. His side beat Eddie Howe's Bournemouth 2-1.
- Marcus Rashford has scored two winning goals after the 90th minute in Premier League games for Manchester United - no player has netted more for the club (level with Paul Scholes and Robin van Persie).
- No team has come from behind to gain more points in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (7, level with Arsenal and Leicester).
- Burnley have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their last 10 Premier League games, shipping at least twice in six of those contests.