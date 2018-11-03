Premier League stats: Burnley's leaky defence and super subs

Marko Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson were on the score sheet as West Ham beat Burnley 4-2

Leicester can't stop scoring in the Premier League as they defeated Cardiff to pick up their fifth win of the season.

But Burnley can't stop shipping goals, it seems, while Javier Hernandez and Marcus Rashford were scoring them off the bench.

Meanwhile, Brighton have found their nemesis, and Newcastle finally have something to celebrate.

BBC Sport looks at the best stats from the Premier League on Saturday.