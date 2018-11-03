Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says Daniel Candeias did not deserve red card

Daniel Candeias was involved in an exchange with Anton Ferdinand after Rangers' second goal

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias was "really hard done by" with his stoppage-time sending off against St Mirren, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Portuguese substitute was booked for celebrating his 80th-minute opener with the Rangers fans, then was given a second yellow for aggressive behaviour after Alfredo Morelos' strike.

Candeias was involved in an exchange with Anton Ferdinand but Gerrard thinks the incident did not merit sanction.

"I'd like to see it again," he said.

Speaking to RangersTV, Gerrard added: "I can understand his first yellow card - he gets carried away after scoring - but I don't think he deserves the second one.

"Hopefully the officials respect that and the SFA try and help us, but we'll have to see."

The victory - just Rangers second away from home in the Scottish Premiership this season - moved the Ibrox side to within five points of league leaders Hearts.

It comes after a meek Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat by Aberdeen last Sunday and their first spilled home points of the campaign against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Gerrard was pleased with the reaction after what he called a "sticky and frustrating" week.

"We asked the players to step up and take responsibility and they've done that," he said.

"They never give up and even though we've had a frustrating week it's not been through lack of trying - we just haven't had that run of the ball or the quality to break sides down.

"We've got a good group of lads, who understand the week we've had and we're all on board in trying to put that right and they've done that I thought they were terrific, especially second half."