Premier League: Leicester's emotional victory; Man Utd, Everton, Newcastle & West Ham win

Leicester players were emotional during celebration and ran straight over to their travelling fans

Leicester celebrated victory in Cardiff in an emotional first match since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

Demarai Gray scored the winning goal shortly after the break and the whole team celebrated passionately in front of their travelling supporters.

The winger was then booked for taking his shirt off and displaying a top which read 'for Khun Vichai'.

The Foxes now sit in 10th place in the table, while Cardiff remain in the relegation zone with just one win.

Earlier on Saturday, Marcus Rashford scored a dramatic injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat in-form Bournemouth 2-1. United are now level on points with the Cherries in the table and moved up into eighth place.

Everton moved within two points of Manchester United after goals from Richarlison (two) and Seamus Coleman sealed a 3-1 victory over Brighton at Goodison Park. It ended a run of three successive wins for Brighton, who drop to 12th.

Burnley were defeated by West Ham as Felipe Anderson scored two second-half goals to thwart a comeback. The Hammers move six points above the relegation zone into 13th place, while Burnley sit 15th.

Meanwhile, Ayoze Perez's second-half goal was enough to give Newcastle their first victory of the season over Watford and move Rafael Benitez's side out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal take on unbeaten Liverpool in the 17:30 GMT kick-off, while fifth-placed Tottenham travel to Wolves at 19:45 GMT.

In Scotland, league leaders Hearts were thrashed 5-0 by Celtic, while Rangers picked up a comfortable victory over St Mirren. Hamilton, St Johnstone and Motherwell also picked up wins.

And in the Championship, Norwich moved to the top following a 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday, while Sheffield United dropped to second after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

The bottom three sides avoided defeat as Hull secured a 1-0 win over West Brom and Reading beat Bristol City 3-2. Ipswich drew 1-1 with Preston.