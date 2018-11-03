West Ham 4-2 Burnley: Anderson double downs Clarets

Marko Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the match

West Ham claimed a deserved victory over Burnley thanks to fine finishes from Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez and a Felipe Anderson double.

The Hammers opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Arnautovic dispossessed James Tarkowski before racing clear and firing home before Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised on the brink of half time.

West Ham then retook the lead on 68 minutes through Anderson before second-half substitute Chris Wood thumped in a header to haul his side back into the game.

Some sloppy defending allowed Anderson to score his second six minutes from time, before Hernandez completed the victory in injury time with a fine dinked finish.

It was a richly deserved victory for Manuel Pellegrini's side, who claimed their first win since late September.

Burnley had Joe Hart to thank on several occasions, with the ex-England and Manchester City goalkeeper saving well to deny Arnautovic either side of the break.

The host's victory means they have beaten Burnley in six of the club's last nine meetings, and sit 13th, while the Clarets lie 15th.

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 4Balbuena
  • 23Diop
  • 3Cresswell
  • 41Rice
  • 45DianganaSubstituted forAntonioat 86'minutes
  • 14ObiangSubstituted forHernándezat 61'minutes
  • 11Snodgrass
  • 8Felipe AndersonBooked at 34mins
  • 7ArnautovicSubstituted forOgbonnaat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Adrián
  • 17Hernández
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 27Pérez
  • 30Antonio

Burnley

  • 20Hart
  • 2LowtonBooked at 87mins
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 68mins
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Berg Gudmundsson
  • 18Westwood
  • 16Defour
  • 25LennonSubstituted forBradyat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27VydraSubstituted forBarnesat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9VokesSubstituted forWoodat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Heaton
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Wood
  • 12Brady
  • 13Hendrick
  • 28Long
  • 31McNeil
Referee:
Roger East
Attendance:
56,862

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, West Ham United 4, Burnley 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, Burnley 2.

Booking

Robbie Brady (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Booking

Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United 4, Burnley 2. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Marko Arnautovic.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben Mee.

Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

Booking

Matthew Lowton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Grady Diangana.

Chris Wood (Burnley) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United 3, Burnley 2. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

Foul by Grady Diangana (West Ham United).

Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.

Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic with a through ball.

Offside, Burnley. Matthew Lowton tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United 2, Burnley 2. Chris Wood (Burnley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Fabián Balbuena.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Robbie Brady replaces Aaron Lennon.

Foul by Grady Diangana (West Ham United).

Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United).

Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chicharito.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Sam Vokes.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Matej Vydra.

Attempt blocked. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.

Offside, West Ham United. Grady Diangana tries a through ball, but Pablo Zabaleta is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool118302041627
2Man City108202732426
3Chelsea107302471724
4Arsenal1172224131123
5Tottenham10703168821
6Bournemouth116232014620
7Man Utd116231918120
8Watford116141613319
9Everton115331915418
10Leicester115151716116
11Wolves1043399015
12Brighton114251216-414
13West Ham113261317-411
14Crystal Palace10226713-68
15Burnley112271225-138
16Southampton10145614-87
17Newcastle11137714-76
18Cardiff11128924-155
19Fulham101271128-175
20Huddersfield10037421-173
