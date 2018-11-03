Match ends, West Ham United 4, Burnley 2.
West Ham 4-2 Burnley: Anderson double downs Clarets
West Ham claimed a deserved victory over Burnley thanks to fine finishes from Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez and a Felipe Anderson double.
The Hammers opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Arnautovic dispossessed James Tarkowski before racing clear and firing home before Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised on the brink of half time.
West Ham then retook the lead on 68 minutes through Anderson before second-half substitute Chris Wood thumped in a header to haul his side back into the game.
Some sloppy defending allowed Anderson to score his second six minutes from time, before Hernandez completed the victory in injury time with a fine dinked finish.
It was a richly deserved victory for Manuel Pellegrini's side, who claimed their first win since late September.
Burnley had Joe Hart to thank on several occasions, with the ex-England and Manchester City goalkeeper saving well to deny Arnautovic either side of the break.
The host's victory means they have beaten Burnley in six of the club's last nine meetings, and sit 13th, while the Clarets lie 15th.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1Fabianski
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 41Rice
- 45DianganaSubstituted forAntonioat 86'minutes
- 14ObiangSubstituted forHernándezat 61'minutes
- 11Snodgrass
- 8Felipe AndersonBooked at 34mins
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forOgbonnaat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 17Hernández
- 21Ogbonna
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 27Pérez
- 30Antonio
Burnley
- 20Hart
- 2LowtonBooked at 87mins
- 5TarkowskiBooked at 68mins
- 6Mee
- 3Taylor
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 18Westwood
- 16Defour
- 25LennonSubstituted forBradyat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27VydraSubstituted forBarnesat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9VokesSubstituted forWoodat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Heaton
- 10Barnes
- 11Wood
- 12Brady
- 13Hendrick
- 28Long
- 31McNeil
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 56,862
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, Burnley 2.
Booking
Robbie Brady (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Booking
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 4, Burnley 2. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Marko Arnautovic.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Booking
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Grady Diangana.
Chris Wood (Burnley) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Burnley 2. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.
Foul by Grady Diangana (West Ham United).
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.
Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic with a through ball.
Offside, Burnley. Matthew Lowton tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Burnley 2. Chris Wood (Burnley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Fabián Balbuena.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Robbie Brady replaces Aaron Lennon.
Foul by Grady Diangana (West Ham United).
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chicharito.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Matej Vydra.
Attempt blocked. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Offside, West Ham United. Grady Diangana tries a through ball, but Pablo Zabaleta is caught offside.