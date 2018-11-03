Saturday's Premier League reports

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Marcus Rashford scored a dramatic injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat in-form Bournemouth.

The England striker snatched all three points for the Red Devils by netting at the second attempt following Paul Pogba's cross.

United had been fortunate to be level at the interval after a lacklustre first-half display.

The Cherries had come close three times inside the first 10 minutes before a corner was half-cleared to Lewis Cook. The young England midfielder played a superb through pass to Junior Stanislas, whose pinpoint right-wing cross was stabbed in by Callum Wilson.

And the visitors were lucky not to be further behind by the time Ashley Young burst down the right and played in Alexis Sanchez, who cut it back for Anthony Martial to guide home.