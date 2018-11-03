Leicester tributes: Fans and players unite at Cardiff on emotional day

Leicester fans with a flag dedicated to Vichai
The match at Cardiff is dedicated to those who died in the helicopter crash on Saturday

Leicester City staff, players and fans are preparing for an emotional day when they play their first match since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Supporters travelling for the game away at Cardiff City on Saturday started the day with a free breakfast and tribute t-shirt provided by the club.

Fans are expected to unfurl a huge flag tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha, from Thailand, before kick-off and players will wear their own t-shirt tributes to the man known affectionately as 'The Boss'.

The Premier League match at 15:00 BST in Cardiff is the Foxes' first since Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people were killed in the crash outside King Power Stadium on 27 October.

Manager Claude Puel has said the result in Cardiff is "not important" but forward Jamie Vardy said the players wanted to play at Cardiff so they can honour Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral began at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.

Kasper Schmeichel
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel wore his shirt during the warm-up
Fan wearing 'The Boss' shirt
Leicester fans raise flags commemorating their Premier League success in 2015-16
Leicester were greeted by their travelling fans on their arrival at the ground.
Fans applaud as Jamie Vardy arrives
The match programme for Cardiff v Leicester
The match was dedicated to the victims, with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan writing in the match programme that Srivaddhanaprabha's legacy would live forever. "The world of football lost a true pioneer and a visionary seven days ago," Tan wrote.
Leicester programme with dedication to Vichai
Leicester fan signs the book of condolence
A Leicester fan signs the book of condolence at King Power Stadium
Leicester fans with the Thailand flag
Leicester fans hold the Thailand flag
Cardiff flowers dedicated to Leicester
Cardiff sent a wreath to King Power Stadium to pay their respects to the victims of last Saturday's crash

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you