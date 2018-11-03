Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Lennon, Swansea, Hamburg, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Plans for a breakaway 16-team European Super League, to include Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and five from England but none from Scotland, are back on the agenda, according to German magazine Der Spiegel and European Investigative Collaborations, a network of international media. (Daily Record)

Swansea City and Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie, who is a Rangers fan, has said in an extensive Instagram Q&A that he will sign for the Ibrox club one day. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers defender David Bates, currently with Hamburg in Germany's second tier, believes he is ready for a call-up to Scotland's full national squad, with head coach Alex McLeish being denied the services of several centre-half rivals. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who has been sidelined for several weeks, has joked with a fan who claimed he heard that alcohol and gambling issues were the reason behind his lack of playing time, responding on social media to say: "Broon sauce" with two laughing face emojis. (Scottish Sun)

Holyrood politicians have backed Neil Lennon's claims that Scotland has a major problem with anti-Irish racism and condemned fans who target the Hibernian head coach, who was hit by a coin during Wednesday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, struck by a coin thrown from the crowd at Tynecastle on Wednesday, has insisted he has no intentions of walking away from Scottish football despite continually finding himself at the centre of controversy. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Neil Lennon, the Hibernian head coach pelted with a coin thrown from the Hearts support during Wednesday's Edinburgh derby, has compared the "racist" abuse he takes in Scotland to the sick actions of the Ku Klux Klan. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has condemned comments from Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell and others who have claimed that Neil Lennon brings things upon himself after the Hibernian head coach was struck by a £1 coin thrown at him by a Hearts supporter at Tynecastle on Wednesday. (The Scotsman)

Clifford Stott, a professor of social psychology, an expert on football disorder and an adviser to Police Scotland, says selling alcohol to all fans in football stadiums would cut hooliganism rather than fuel the type of violence that marred Wednesday's Edinburgh derby. (The Times)

Celtic are set to unveil their new £2.3m entertainment system for their Europa League match with RB Leipzig. (Daily Record)

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister insists that silverware remains the target for manager Steven Gerrard this season three games without a win in three competitions, including a defeat in the League Cup semi-final by Aberdeen. (The Herald)

Ahead of facing Rangers next week, Spartak Moscow caretaker coach Raul Riancho has criticised the club's fans after they abused their own captain, Denis Glushakov, who had returned to the side for the Russian Cup win against Anji Makhachkala after being suspended for liking a social media post mocking former coach Massimo Carrera. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

David Law, who is looking to secure promotion to the European Tour, slipped to a three-over 75 in round three of the Challenge Tour's Grand Final in Ras Al Kaimah as he suffered from a cracked driver. (The National)